SOMETIMES we may think about the possibility of being incapacitated. But what does that actually mean? Incapacity refers to the fact that either mentally or physically you can’t take care of yourself. You need help with day-to-day activities. It can be the result of injury, alcohol/drug use, or illness. Aging may also be a factor.
Incapacity can happen at any time, and suddenly, at any age. Accidents do happen. Aging may spark Alzheimer’s or senility that makes handling your affairs – paying bills, deposits, or selling assets, for example – hard to do.
The best option for dealing with the potential of incapacity is to plan ahead. This includes naming an individual(s) to act for you. In this way, you can have some assurance that your wishes will be honored. The designation of an individual can be the result of documents giving a person such authority. If there is no designated party, someone must go to the court and ask to be appointed as your guardian. This can be time consuming and expensive, not to mention the emotional costs involved.
It should be noted that it is wise to name a backup to this person in your documents. This is in case the original person doesn’t have the ability or isn’t willing to take on the duty.
An attorney will help you prepare the documents mentioned above. There are a few different types of documents that you will want to review. You can authorize someone to make medical decisions. Here are three types of health directives to consider:
Durable health power of attorney. This power of attorney will be specific to health care. In it, you are able to appoint a person to make medical decisions for you. You are also able to specify how much authority you want your representative to have.
Living will. This document will let you approve or decline different types of medical care. Even if the choice could result in death, your wishes will be followed. The results will depend on state law. The living will usually takes effect in certain situations, such as relating to terminal illness or injury. The living will can let you decline medical treatment that will postpone your death.
Do Not Resuscitate order (DNR). This document tells medical personnel not to resuscitate you if you have a heart attack. One is used while hospitalized. The other if for situations when you are not in the hospital. It is a doctor’s order.
These documents help take care of your medical needs. Here are a couple of documents that will help manage the other areas of your life.
Durable power of attorney (DPOA). This allows someone to act on your behalf relating to financial issues, such as paying bills or making transactions. This power can be an immediate or a springing power. The latter means the document does not become effective until you are incapacitated. It will end at your death.
Revocable living trust. You can have a trust document drafted. Initially, you will be the trustee and have control of any assets you transfer to the trust. Within the trust, there will be provisions for a successor trustee to handle your affairs if you become incapacitated. There will also be trust provisions for handling your assets under these circumstances. Incapacity is defined within the document.
As these are legal documents and the requirements differ from state to state, be sure to discuss your needs with an estate planning attorney and have the documents drafted for you to review and sign. As needs and laws change, a periodic review and update of your documents is necessary to help ensure they will act in accordance with your wishes.