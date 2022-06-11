WHILE THERE has always been a demand for vacation or second homes, the COVID-19 pandemic seems to have increased it. Whether it was a desire to escape the city or a need for a vacation retreat, people have found themselves spending more time at home and thinking about purchasing a vacation property. Maybe you are in that category and are still considering your options. Here are a few factors to think about before you buy:
One thought that usually comes to mind is: Can I afford it? This is an area in which there is nothing like crunching the numbers to find out. Be sure to consider the property taxes. Depending where the home is, you may have higher insurance premiums to pay or need some other types of coverage, such as flood insurance. Other expenses will depend on who uses the property. Utilities, heat, and sewer are types of expenses in which use of the property may impact the cost. After the initial purchase, you might need to furnish the home and get it ready to use.
In addition, once you buy the property, you may need to have ongoing cleaning, yard or pool work, and plowing. On top of this, there could be repairs. Whether these will be minor or major should be considered. If it is a condo or a home that is part of a homeowners association, there will be fees associated with this. Renting your home while you are not using it may be done through a property management company. This too will cost money.
What we are trying to detail here is to consider all of the costs involved, both initial and going forward, before your purchase. It is good to have an idea as to the property affordability before you buy.
Some people buy property as an investment. If this is the case, the goal is to make sure the property is in a sought after destination. If so, the value may increase over time. As the value increases, you will build equity.
Having the property may also save you some money. After all, you get to vacation here, too. A vacation home may end up being near in cost to a vacation you take each year. The vacation home may also become a permanent home once you retire.
However, real estate does have its risks. Among others, these include location, demand for space, property mismanagement, changes in costs to operate, and law changes in a given local area.
The final consideration is the tax situation. You may have the ability to rent out the property. The rental income can help you offset expenses, such as your mortgage and property taxes. The tax implications depend on how much time you and your family will use the property yourselves versus how much time others are there. For personal use only or if others use the property for fewer than 15 days per year, you can usually deduct your property tax and qualified residence interest. If you meet this criteria, then any rental income you receive is not taxable but the rental expenses are not deductible, either.
If you rent out the property for more than 15 days per year and the personal use exceeds the greater of 14 days or 10% of the days rented, then the property is considered a vacation home. In this case, you can deduct the property taxes and qualified resident interest. The rental expenses must be divided between personal and rental use. The rental expenses are usually capped at the amount of rental income. Your rental income becomes reportable on your tax return.
This is an area where professional help is a good idea. Consider discussing your purchase and how your rental income is treated with a tax adviser.