Marc A. Hebert's Money Sense column sig

ESTATE PLANNING is important, and this is true regardless of a person’s life situation. While COVID-19 might have brought the subject to some people’s minds, two out of three Americans do not have the basic estate planning document: a will. Fifty-six percent of Americans think having a plan is important, and yet, according to the 2022 Wills and Estate Study from Caring.com, 46% say that procrastination keeps them from creating one.

Failure to properly plan an estate happens at all income levels. The rich don’t do a better job. Here are a few celebrities whose estate plans were deficient and why.

Marc A. Hebert, MS, CFP, is a senior member of the wealth management and financial planning firm The Harbor Group of Bedford.