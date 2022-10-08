SOMETIMES A NUMBER can tell you a lot of information. Just as knowing your blood pressure is one key to your health, there are numbers that are key to your finances. Here are a few that you should probably know.

The first is the rate you are contributing to your retirement plans. Start by reviewing how much is going into the plan your employer provides. This is a fairly automatic way to save, and you can lose sight of what you are contributing. As a result, you may have a disconnect between what you need to save and what you actually are. It is a good idea to check your contribution rate periodically just to be sure you are on track. Consider increasing it when you receive a raise and contributing enough to take full advantage of the employer match.

Marc A. Hebert, MS, CFP, is a senior member of the wealth management and financial planning firm The Harbor Group of Bedford. Email questions to Marc at mhebert@harborgroup.com. Your question and his response might appear in a future column.