AS EVERYONE KNOWS, a college education is expensive. To help, some grandparents may step in to assist with college costs. Doing this can be an effective way to pass assets to others without triggering gift or estate taxes.
Under current law, anyone can gift any individual up to $15,000 per year without having gift tax consequences. This amount is subject to inflation adjustments and can change from year to year. The good news here is that tuition payments made directly to a college aren’t considered taxable gifts. Note that this is in regard to tuition payments only — room and board, books, fees and other expenses can’t be included. Doing this has some advantages. The grandparent can be sure the money is spent on college. Additional gifts can be made separately to the grandchild for other expenses and count against the $15,000 gift tax exclusion.
