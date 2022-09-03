Marc A. Hebert's Money Sense column sig

USUALLY, when asked to be the executor of a family member or friend’s estate, the person feels honored and trusted. It’s a big responsibility, as the executor will be carrying out a person’s final wishes.

If you are asked to be one, it is a good idea to know some of the duties the position entails before taking on the task. By definition, an executor is the person named to distribute a deceased person’s property that passes under his or her will and arranges for the payment of debts and expenses.

Marc A. Hebert, MS, CFP, is a senior member of the wealth management and financial planning firm The Harbor Group of Bedford. Email questions to Marc at mhebert@harborgroup.com. Your question and his response might appear in a future column.