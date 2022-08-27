ARE YOU earning income apart from your main job? Perhaps you have a side gig. It could be through an app or an online platform. If so, you probably need to be aware of a tax reporting change that was part of the 2021 American Rescue Plan and took effect Jan. 1, 2022. This change requires third-party payment processors to annually report gross business transactions totaling over $600.

Marc A. Hebert's Money Sense column sig

The reporting of credit/debit card transactions and third-party network payments is done via Form 1099-K. The change here is really the level of transactions needing reporting. Previously, the threshold was 200 business transactions and $20,000.

Marc A. Hebert, MS, CFP, is a senior member of the wealth management and financial planning firm The Harbor Group of Bedford. Email questions to Marc at mhebert@harborgroup.com. Your question and his response might appear in a future column.