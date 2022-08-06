Perhaps you or someone connected to you just suffered a loss or got in an accident. Are you liable? If you find yourself in such a circumstance, make sure your agent or insurance carrier is aware of the situation. In fact, familiarity of what your insurance policy covers even before a claim happens is always a good idea. Here are some instances in which your liability for damages might surprise you:
You left your book on the downstairs steps. Your neighbor leaving from your book club meeting trips and breaks her leg. Are you covered? This is fairly straightforward: yes, under most policies.
What if you are having a particularly rough day and just run over a man’s toes at Walmart with your shopping cart? This is devastating to his big toe. Are you covered? Probably yes. Most liability coverage protects you off premises as well.
Your son has aspirations of being a big league baseball player. In practicing to meet his goal, he just broke your neighbor’s window. Is this covered? As long as he didn’t do it on purpose, usually yes.
The neighbor that broke her leg has decided to bring a lawsuit for other damages. This will mean lots of legal fees for you to pay in defending yourself. Are you covered? Yes, most policies will cover these types of expenses when you are defending yourself in lawsuits.
You work out of your home. You have a nice home office with all the fixings. Unfortunately, you leave a box in the way and a client trips while visiting you. The client gets injured. Are you covered? Most likely you are not covered under your homeowners policy. Often, separate liability coverage will be needed if you have a business in your home.
Hard times mean renting a portion of your home to help with the money to meet expenses. Your tenant has just had his stuff stolen from the home. Are you liable for the losses? Most likely not. When you have a tenant move in, tell them to get tenant insurance to cover these types of costs. Even better, require tenant insurance as part of the lease agreement.
Your dog is usually the sweetest animal on the block. Unfortunately, it just bit an obnoxious neighbor. Is this covered? In many instances, yes. However, it might be covered for only one time though.
There is this squirrel that keeps invading your birdfeeder. You decide a rock thrown at it may be just the deterrent it needs to stay away. Unfortunately, you have really bad aim and you hit your neighbor instead. Is the cost to fix her broken nose covered? Yes, you really didn’t mean to hurt the neighbor.
Your spouse was insulted by an offensive passerby. You lost your control and beat the jerk up. Would this be covered? No, most homeowner’s policies do not cover intentional injuries.
You just unintentionally run over someone while driving. Is this covered by your homeowner’s policy? This answer is no, these types of injuries are usually covered by your auto policy.
Your wonderful oak tree just dropped a branch taking out a neighbor’s fence. Is this covered? Maybe. Your neighbor’s policy generally will cover his lands. However, your negligence may result in a different outcome. If your tree was dying, you might be liable for repair.
It’s important to know that there are a few types of homeowner’s polices. Each has different coverages. Given this, it is important to know just what your specific policy covers. Keep in mind, you may have a deductible to pay before your policy will pay out for any damages. Make sure you are familiar with your policy. Your insurance agent is an important resource to consult when determining if you are appropriately covered.
Marc A. Hebert, MS, CFP, is a senior member of the wealth management and financial planning firm The Harbor Group of Bedford. Email questions to Marc at mhebert@harborgroup.com. Your question and his response might appear in a future column.