Perhaps you or someone connected to you just suffered a loss or got in an accident. Are you liable? If you find yourself in such a circumstance, make sure your agent or insurance carrier is aware of the situation. In fact, familiarity of what your insurance policy covers even before a claim happens is always a good idea. Here are some instances in which your liability for damages might surprise you:

You left your book on the downstairs steps. Your neighbor leaving from your book club meeting trips and breaks her leg. Are you covered? This is fairly straightforward: yes, under most policies.

Marc A. Hebert, MS, CFP, is a senior member of the wealth management and financial planning firm The Harbor Group of Bedford. Email questions to Marc at mhebert@harborgroup.com. Your question and his response might appear in a future column.