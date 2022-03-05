Perhaps your hours are reduced at work, you just got divorced, or maybe you’re unemployed and the result is less money to pay your bills. It happens. Unemployment compensation, government assistance or insurance may be there to help. In these situations, what you do now can impact your financial future and just how severe your financial problems may become. It’s time to take charge of your financial future.
Increase your income, decrease your expenses
This may seem the most obvious solution. You might want to increase your hours, get a better-paying job, or find a second job. Another option is selling assets or items that you no longer use.
Evaluate your expenses. Try to eliminate or reduce nonessential ones. Examples of this include dining out, travel and entertainment.
Review your debt
List your current debts and their terms. Pay attention to the type of debt and whether it’s mortgage, student loan or credit card debt, for example. Each type of debt has different ramifications to nonpayment. It might be possible to restructure some of these. To increase cash flow, you might try to increase the term. The result of this is that it will take you longer to repay the debt and may add to the interest costs, but your ability to make the monthly payment might be more important at this point. Refinancing may also be a good option if your interest rate is lower. Consider the cost of the restructure versus the benefits.
Consolidating debts might be another option. Consolidating may allow you to pay overdue loans by rolling over the debt into one single loan. You may also be able to work out a longer payment period allowing for lower monthly payment amounts.
Even if you can’t do either of these things, contact your creditor and tell them you are having problems financially. They may be able to work with you on a payment schedule. Calling early can facilitate the process. The creditor’s website may provide some initial information on the process.
Credit counseling
If you aren’t able to do these things on your own, you may want to consult a reputable professional. Credit counselors will contact your creditors and attempt to negotiate. Sometimes they can reduce interest rates, get penalties and late fees waived, or extend repayment terms. They are there to offer you advice as well. They will be able to evaluate your situation and options. Before engaging a counselor’s services, do your homework on the counselor and the company.
Consumer Credit Counseling Service
You may find help at your local Consumer Credit Counseling Services or other nonprofit credit counseling service. These agencies provide the same basic services as a credit counselor but at little to no cost.
Restructure you debt through bankruptcy
It is possible to restructure your debts in bankruptcy. Under Chapter 13, an individual with a regular source of income may gain court approval of a repayment plan. Chapter 7 allows the debtor to keep certain assets, but the rest is sold and the proceeds go to paying off creditors. The remaining debt is potentially discharged.
Chapter 12 is the same thing for family farmers and commercial fishing operations. Chapter 11 is for businesses. The purpose of bankruptcy is to allow the debtor a fresh start. Consider bankruptcy carefully and seek the advice of an attorney and accountant when considering doing this option. It can have a significant impact on your finances down the road.
Not being able to pay your bills can be stressful. Make sure to communicate with your friends and family to make sure you receive the support you need. Developing a plan as early as possible will also help get you through the difficult times.