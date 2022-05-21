HERE IS an amazing number: 4.3 million workers in the U.S. left their jobs in December 2021. A record 4.5 million quit in November. The Bureau of Labor Statistics tracks voluntary job separations and began doing so in December 2020. These are the largest numbers since that date.
This prompts the question: Why are people leaving their jobs in such large numbers? A strong job market and pandemic-related causes are among the theories. There is a shift in attitudes toward work and what it means in general. If you are considering joining these numbers, here are a few points to keep in mind.
First, decide if you are planning to retire altogether or just find another job. This is related to planning out your career goals and how best to meet them. Where do you see your career in five years? Ten years? Based on your goals, you can now define a path to get there along with a specific action plan. You can decide what your next job should entail to be able to meet your goals.
If looking for another job is your objective, plan for the time it may take to do so. The BLS has said that one-third of unemployed people in December 2021 were in that status for 27 weeks. The time it takes to get a new job could be even more. This means you may have to fund six months or more of expenses before obtaining new employment. Before quitting, make sure your savings are adequate to cover your expenses for a realistic period of time. It is best to err on the side of caution — save more than you think you will need.
You might think your expenses will be less while you are not working — less eating out at lunch, lower commuting expenses, or even less clothing costs! Actually, not working might mean more in expenses, including brand-new ones. Many employers provide health, dental, or life insurance at reasonable costs to their employees. Be sure to explore the cost of assuming these benefits yourself for a while. You will need to explore your expenses while unemployed.
You might start with a list of every expense you can think of, including the new ones mentioned above. A budget, so to speak. You could note the expenses that are fixed in nature and are not up for debate — the mortgage payment, for example. There may be costs of a more discretionary nature. These are ones that could be trimmed, if necessary. Don’t forget those that may be paid just once a year, such as car insurance. This will give you a guide to follow for the next few months. You might even want to follow it for a few months before quitting. This is practice to see if the budget works and good preparation for the time you won’t have that steady income.
You may also take a look at your debt level. If possible, you might consider reducing your debt level before you quit your job. Having large high-interest credit card balances may mean working part-time instead of quitting altogether.
After assessing your situation, you might decide it makes sense to stay just where you are. Your employer may want you to, as well. Whether you want a higher salary or more job responsibilities, your current employer may be willing to oblige. If you decide to go this route, be sure to outline your current and future value to your employer.
Considering the costs of hiring and training someone new, your employer may just meet your demands. Staying where you are may be good for your future.