IMAGINE that tomorrow you suddenly become severely ill or incapacitated. Who would take care of your finances? How would they do it? If you don’t have a durable power of attorney, others – even your spouse – may not be able to conduct all of your financial needs on your behalf.
A power of attorney is a legal document authorizing another person (called an agent) or financial institution to step in on your behalf to execute certain financial transactions should you be unable to do so. The transaction might be as basic as paying bills and handling insurance claims or as complex as selling real estate and filing a tax return.
Without a power of attorney, your spouse, children or friends will probably have to petition the court to step in on your behalf. This is a cumbersome, time-consuming and potentially expensive process at a time of immediate needs and emotional stress. It may also be a very public process – the world may now know your family thinks you can’t take care of your own finances. If relatives fight over who should be your guardian, the situation could get even further exposure.
Just about any adult, young or old, single or married, should have a power of attorney. Yes, even married folks. While your spouse can probably take care of the basic bill paying, many financial transactions, such as the sale of an investment or home, require both spouses’ signatures. You may have some assets in your name only, resulting in your spouse having no access to those assets should they be needed such as to pay the medical expenses due to the disability that is preventing you from handling your own finances.
Some types of powers of attorney are convenience documents used for specific transactions or to manage finances for a limited time while one is away. There is also a durable power of attorney for medical care, which appoints someone to make medical decisions on your behalf should you be incapacitated. This is a separate document.
The financial power of attorney most financial planners recommend is a durable power of attorney. This goes into effect upon signing and remains in effect through any incapacity and until your death unless you revoke it. This power of attorney typically allows the agent to perform a broad range of financial transactions on behalf of the person.
Consider having an estate planning attorney draft the power of attorney. To be fully effective, it needs to meet state laws which vary from state to state.
Beyond granting broad powers, the document needs to be specific about certain rights granted to the agent. For example, the grantor may give an agent the right to make gifts on behalf of the grantor, the right to complete and sign your tax returns, exercise stock options, or sue a third party.
At the same time, you might want to incorporate certain restrictions. This could include the conditions under which your assets can be sold.
Your attorney may also hold the document for you pending release if you should become incapacitated.
If you can’t think of someone you trust enough to appoint as your agent with broad authority over your finances, perhaps creating a durable power of attorney isn’t for you. Another area of concern could be if family members will challenge your document and make trouble for your agent. A conservatorship or guardianship comes with the built-in safeguard of court supervision and may be worth the cost and trouble in certain situations.
Finally, be sure to review and periodically update your document so that it reflects your needs, desires and current situation.