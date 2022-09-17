MAYBE YOU and a significant other have been together as an unmarried couple for a while and finally decided it is time – time to buy a house! You are not alone. According to a survey by Realtor.com, about 31% of Americans do so. If you are between ages 18 and 34, the percentage is about 41%. It’s a big step and one with large financial implications. Here are just a few considerations:

• It is easier to agree on house finances while love is in the air. It is a different story when things go wrong. Review all of the what-ifs. The biggest of these is what happens if you decide to break up? Besides this, what if one of you becomes unemployed, dies or goes bankrupt? The answers to these questions need to be decided and documented in the form of a legally binding home buying agreement. This can make it easier to resolve disputes without litigation. Besides the above situations, the agreement can stipulate who pays for the mortgage and other housing costs. It can say which party has the right to buy the other one out and specify how the property will be appraised.

