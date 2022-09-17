MAYBE YOU and a significant other have been together as an unmarried couple for a while and finally decided it is time – time to buy a house! You are not alone. According to a survey by Realtor.com, about 31% of Americans do so. If you are between ages 18 and 34, the percentage is about 41%. It’s a big step and one with large financial implications. Here are just a few considerations:
• It is easier to agree on house finances while love is in the air. It is a different story when things go wrong. Review all of the what-ifs. The biggest of these is what happens if you decide to break up? Besides this, what if one of you becomes unemployed, dies or goes bankrupt? The answers to these questions need to be decided and documented in the form of a legally binding home buying agreement. This can make it easier to resolve disputes without litigation. Besides the above situations, the agreement can stipulate who pays for the mortgage and other housing costs. It can say which party has the right to buy the other one out and specify how the property will be appraised.
• Before buying, make sure each of you can qualify for a loan. Both parties’ credit ratings will be scrutinized. Be careful of situations in which one of you has the debt to a jointly owned home. Once you have a mortgage, a bank may not let you simply add a name to the title.
• Take care with the title. Both of you should understand how the title works. The laws dealing with the distribution of property when a couple splits up or a partner dies are vague when a couple is not married. You and your partner can own property in one of many ways, including: joint tenants with rights of survivorship, tenants in common, individually in one of your names, and in trust.
• Joint tenancy with rights of survivorship means that when one partner dies, the surviving partner automatically owns the entire property. One benefit of owning property this way is that it may make it more difficult to sell a share of the property without a partner’s consent. It may also offer creditor protection because neither partner owns a separate share. Instead, both own equal rights in the entire property.
• As tenant in common, you and your partner each own a separate and undivided interest in the same real property and can leave your portion of the property to whomever you choose in your will. Creditors of tenants in common may have an easier time attaching the property than if it were owned jointly with rights of survivorship.
• It you decide only one of you will be on the deed, be aware that the person named on the deed may be able to sell the property without the consent of the other.
• By holding the house in a trust, you will be able to spell out the rights and obligations of each owner in the trust document. A further benefit to owning a house in trust is that it will avoid probate in the event that all owners of the home have passed away.
• Beyond buying property, this is probably the time you will talk about marriage. While relationship advice is out of our league, this might be the time to make the decision. Title and taxation issues are different if you are married, and changing your marital status after you buy the house can have tax and ownership consequences.
There are a lot of items to consider if you not legal spouses. There are tax consequences as well. So be sure to consult an experienced attorney and accountant to help you through the process.
Marc A. Hebert, MS, CFP, is a senior member of the wealth management and financial planning firm The Harbor Group of Bedford. Email questions to Marc at mhebert@harborgroup.com. Your question and his response might appear in a future column.