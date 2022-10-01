MOST STOCK MARKET investors desire the same results from their portfolios: strong and consistent gains from the markets. Stomaching the volatility of falling stock prices is difficult.
Often, investors respond to a drop in prices by panicking and selling or sticking their heads in the sand. This often happens despite deteriorating business fundamentals. But more thoughtful investors view a stock market correction or a downturn as an opportunity to evaluate the risk in their portfolios and make improvements where necessary.
When confronted with turbulence in the markets — whether it is a one-day drop, a lengthy market downturn, or an extended bear market — take time to evaluate your portfolio. Handling volatility can be difficult. Here are some suggestions to help you and your portfolio survive turbulence in the stock market.
• Have a well thought-out investment plan. A plan will help you through various market conditions and, if it is truly well thought out, it will be easier to stick with it during market drops. Review your risk tolerance and allocation. See if your plan properly reflects it. Don’t let fear lead you to impulsive behaviors — these are dangerous when it comes to your investments.
For reassurance, consider how markets have reacted in the past to drops. While past performance is no guarantee of future results, if you pull up a historical performance chart of the S&P 500 Index, you can see how the market has reacted to downturns.
• Keep a long-term perspective. One of the few sure things about the stock market is that it will always experience periods of ups and downs. Keeping a balanced mindset and remaining focused on your financial goals is key. Often, a strategy that uses a buy-and-hold approach, which involves making an investment and maintaining it throughout short-term market moves, can help investors survive volatility.
Conversely, the opposite strategy is market timing, which is buying and selling investments based on what you think the market will do next. Market timing, as most investment professionals will tell you, is risky. If you make mistakes with your predictions, you could invest when the market is on its way down or sell when it is shooting upwards. You could risk locking in investment losses or missing the market’s strongest days.
• Diversify your assets. If you have a large percentage of your portfolio in one investment, a bad day for that particular investment could sink your portfolio by a significant percentage. A diversified group of investments will help cushion market activity. This includes diversification within asset classes and across asset classes.
• Look for buying opportunities. A market decline may bring with it the opportunity to buy great long-term investments. Do your research carefully and you may find some market gems.
• Talk with a professional. A financial professional, such as a certified financial planner, can help you make decisions based on your financial goals, investment time horizon, and personal risk tolerance. Researchers in behavioral financial have learned that emotions often lead investors to place too much emphasis into recent events even though those events may not reflect long-term trends or realities.
With the help of a professional, you can make these distinctions. You might find that if your investment strategy and allocation were the right fit for you before a downturn, they will still make sense afterward.
It is vital to remember that market downturns are a natural part of investing in the stock market. While some investors will utilize an array of trading tools, from trading charts to buying options to hedge their portfolios, perhaps the best move you can make is selecting an appropriate and diversified asset allocation and sticking with it for the long-term.
Marc A. Hebert, MS, CFP, is a senior member of the wealth management and financial planning firm The Harbor Group of Bedford. Email questions to Marc at mhebert@harborgroup.com. Your question and his response might appear in a future column.