MOST STOCK MARKET investors desire the same results from their portfolios: strong and consistent gains from the markets. Stomaching the volatility of falling stock prices is difficult.

Often, investors respond to a drop in prices by panicking and selling or sticking their heads in the sand. This often happens despite deteriorating business fundamentals. But more thoughtful investors view a stock market correction or a downturn as an opportunity to evaluate the risk in their portfolios and make improvements where necessary.

