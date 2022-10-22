WITH ALL THAT is happening in the world, now is a good time to take a look at your 401(k) savings. First, here are a few statistics:

According to Fidelity Investments, the average 401(k) balance at the beginning of 2022 was $121,700.

Marc A. Hebert, MS, CFP, is a senior member of the wealth management and financial planning firm The Harbor Group of Bedford. Email questions to Marc at mhebert@harborgroup.com. Your question and his response might appear in a future column.