WITH ALL THAT is happening in the world, now is a good time to take a look at your 401(k) savings. First, here are a few statistics:
According to Fidelity Investments, the average 401(k) balance at the beginning of 2022 was $121,700.
The report indicated that 50- to 59-year-olds have an average balance of $160,000.
According to Social Security, benefits were designed to replace about 40% of the average worker’s wages. This could be helpful to keep in mind when saving in your 401(k).
The gist of these numbers is that Americans are not saving enough for retirement. What would you do if you feel like you are in this group? Here are a few suggestions:
• Contribute to your employer plan. These savings are money toward your retirement, and, if the company does match, this is like receiving free money.
• Save even if your company fails to match. You will still benefit from the pre-tax contributions and the tax deferral. Try to save extra to make up for the lack of a company match.
• Be aware of fees. Over the long term, fees can eat into your investment returns.
• Continue to save while you wait to join a plan. If you have a new job with a waiting period before you can join the 401(k), save anyway in your personal accounts. Try a swap: build up funds in your personal account and use this money to live on later while making larger 401(k) contributions once eligible.
• Contribute the maximum amount. Make sure to check the contribution limits each year and adjust your contribution for bonuses and raises. For most plans, there is also a catch-up provision that lets people age 50 and older contribute more to the plan.
• Don’t let your company do all the work. Review your investments and contributions periodically. Your employer may have added better fund choices. It’s also a good idea to make sure that your investment mix is still aligned with your goals.
• Know your company’s vesting schedule. Some companies have a vesting schedule with the company match. What this means is that the employer match money becomes the employee’s funds over a period of time. The employee has to stay long enough with the company to get the entire benefit of the match. This is something to keep in mind when changing jobs frequently. Hopping from multiple jobs could reduce your retirement income significantly.
• Diversify your investments. Consider your entire portfolio. Both tax deferred and after-tax retirement accounts should be reviewed for the big picture.
• Don’t over-invest in company stock. If you are over-concentrated in company stock and the company takes a downturn, both your job and your 401(k) could be in jeopardy.
• Don’t borrow from your 401(k). You lose the tax deferral and income taxes and penalties may apply if you don’t repay the loan. During the time you are paying the funds back, the money isn’t invested and loses the potential to earn money for retirement.
• Don’t cash out. If you change jobs, keep the money in a retirement account. You may have the option to keep the old 401(k) open or roll the account to an IRA or the new employer’s 401(k). This keeps the tax deferral going.
• Don’t lose your old 401(k)s. If you changed jobs several times, there may be smaller, older 401(k)s out there. Consider consolidating these in one retirement plan or IRA. This will make it easier to track the performance of the accounts and your progress.
• Don’t rely on 401(k) savings alone. Retirement is expensive. Outside savings is a must. If you are eligible, contributing to a traditional IRA or Roth IRA might be a good choice. Saving in a brokerage account is another option. Having an emergency reserve also helps. This enables you to not have to dip into your 401(k) quite so soon if hard times suddenly come.