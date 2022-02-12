YOUR ESTATE PLANNING is done, but is it? A periodic review is an important ongoing step to your planning.
Why is a review so important? Maybe your plan was done years ago, and there have been some significant changes in your life. Maybe you got married. Maybe you got divorced. Perhaps you had a child, or perhaps you are on better terms with children you were once estranged with.
In addition to family dynamics, tax and estate laws can change over time, requiring further updates to your documents. Your once perfect estate plan may now not be up to the task.
Change is a constant thing. What are some key indicators a review is in order? Here are a few suggestions:
If the value of your estate has changed significantly, you may need to update your estate plan. Examples of this include receiving an inheritance, winning a large sum of money (lucky you!), or selling a business.
If you or your spouse changed jobs, you may need to make revisions in your estate plan.
Changes to your income level or income needs. Or, if you are retiring, no longer working may change your estate planning.
Situations such as: (1) your (or your children’s or grandchildren’s) marital status has changed, (2) a child (or grandchild) has been born or adopted, (3) your spouse, child, or grandchild has died, (4) you or a close family member has become ill or incapacitated, or (5) other individuals (e.g., your parents) have become dependent on you.
Perhaps you have formed, purchased, or sold a business. Did you liquidate or reorganize your business? Maybe you executed a buy-sell agreement with your partner. Changes made to employee benefits, pension plans, or deferred compensation plans could also necessitate estate planning changes.
Making significant financial transactions could spark changes to your plan. These could involve substantial gifts, borrowing or lending money, or purchasing, leasing, or selling assets or investments.
Residential property is another area to keep an eye on. If you changed where you live, this could affect your planning. If you bought a vacation home or other property in another state, you will want to review the implications. Perhaps you no longer solely own your home.
If a designated trustee, executor, or guardian dies or changes his or her mind about serving, you need to revise the parts of your estate plan affected (e.g., the trust agreement and your will) to replace that individual.
Making changes in your insurance coverage may change your estate planning needs or may make changes necessary. Your estate planning adviser should be aware of any changes you make to life insurance, health insurance, disability insurance, medical insurance, liability insurance, or beneficiary designations. Your adviser should also be aware of any lawsuits.
For larger estates, you should review your plan annually or when the aforementioned events happen. Changes in tax laws happen frequently, and an annual review will help you stay on top of these to get the best results.
A similar suggestion applies to smaller estates. You might not be as affected by changes in tax laws, but your personal situation is bound to change and a review, at least every few years, will help you keep your plan current.
None of us has a crystal ball. We can’t think of all the conditions that should prompt us to review and revise our estate plans. This is why checking in with a professional can be a good idea. Have your feelings about charity changed? Has your child finally become financially responsible? Has your spouse’s health been declining? Are your children through college now?
Giving these topics a little thought from time to time can go a long ways.