YOU MAY BE asked if you would like to have a “trusted contact” for your financial account. In fact, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority requires investment firms to make this option available.
The brokerage or financial firm doing the asking is doing so to help you protect your assets. It could help head off a financial disaster before it occurs or gets to be a large problem. A trusted contact can be added to a new or existing account — it is optional.
A trusted contact is a person the firm can contact if they suspect there is financial misuse. It originated from concerns over older people being scammed out of their life savings. This is an underreported fraud. Those scammed are often embarrassed and worried about what others think. Or they may be protective of loved ones and caregivers who commit these crimes.
The trusted contact can also facilitate the communication if there are concerns about your health or welfare. You could be traveling, injured and in the hospital, or just hard to reach. The trusted contact is there to provide the institution extra help in contacting you.
Some examples of situations in which a financial firm may want to call your trusted contact are:
• Situations where you can’t be reached. The firm may want to see if they have your current information.
• Fraud is suspected.
• Other financial exploitation is suspected.
• There may be questions regarding your health or signs of cognitive decline.
• The financial firm may need help to identify the appropriate party to deal with. This could be the name of a legal guardian, executor, attorney-in-fact, or trustee.
If you do decide to designate someone, you will want to choose wisely. The choice should be someone who can take responsibility and respects your privacy. The individual has to act in your best interest — always. Such an individual could be a family member or friend. Your attorney or other professional you engage are also possibilities. Keep in mind, more than one person can be named.
Even though you may want a contact in case something occurs, the job may need some clarification. You might not want the individual to have access to your accounts. You might want it to be on an information-only basis and not enable the person to make transactions in the account. You might not want the person to even see account balances. Unless you have given specific authorization, your trusted contact will not be able to do so. The trusted contact is simply that — just contacted.
Given this, the firm will share only what is reasonable to do so with your trusted contact. In the U.S., the financial firm will give you a written disclosure concerning the situations in which information might be shared. You will want to review the trusted contact agreement. The firm should address any concerns about the agreement you have.
It should also be noted that you can change the trusted contact at any time. You will also want to let the financial institution know of any changes to the trusted contact information, such as a new address if he/she should move.
Finally, it is a good idea to let the person you have chosen to fill this role know about it. He or she will be aware of what the role is and be more prepared to help. It is also a good idea to set one up as soon as you think you would like to have someone named. Otherwise, you might not get the chance to put protections in place. The future is unknown territory.