A 2021 Gallup poll indicated that 46% of U.S. adults had a will, the document that is part of your estate plan. It lets you tell others just how you want your property disposed of when you pass on. It comes into play only at your death. Your will can also let people know how to handle your final affairs.
If you die without a will, the state you live in will determine how your property is distributed. This is done through the intestacy laws of your state.
If you do have a will, the state laws also determine if it is valid. These laws vary from state to state.
Here are a few of the general rules that come into play in order to have a valid will:
In order to create and execute a will, you must be of sound mind. This refers to knowing and understanding your property and how you would like others to inherit it. No one can have exerted an undue influence on your decisions. The will must be free of fraud at the time it was written. You need to exercise your own free will and generally you must be 18 years or older, though some states do differ. Each state will have its own rules as to what constitutes a properly executed will.
As we said, your will must be properly executed. Generally, this means that the will must be:
• Written. Most of the time a will is required to be in some printed form. Sometimes, a nuncupative (oral) will can be valid. This might happen if the document was produced during your final illness and put in writing quickly.
• Signed. You generally must sign your will.
• Witnessed. Your signature must be witnessed. This is usually done by two individuals. The number of witnesses could differ depending upon the state. Some states require the signatures to be notarized. Some will allow a completely handwritten will.
As we mentioned above, a will avoids intestacy. Intestacy means the state assumes it knows how you would have distributed your property. Usually, this assumption involves passing assets to your spouse or close relatives. The glaring problem with intestacy is that you may not have wanted your property distributed this way at all. The other problem is there is no opportunity to do tax planning, if appropriate.
A will also enables you to leave specific property to individuals. An example is leaving a piece of jewelry to your daughter. You can leave a general bequest, as well. For example, a percentage of your property. After the specific and general bequests, the residual estate can be left to others. Sometimes there are limits. For example, a spouse might not be able to completely exclude the other spouse.
In quite a few states, a will might be the only way a guardian for your minor children can be named. The guardian may also be provided the assets to take care of the children.
Assets going through a will are going to be subject to probate. This is the court stepping in to supervise the estate settlement. It is a public process that can be long and complicated.
The person that has the primary responsibility for your estate is your executor. This person handles the estate settlement, pays creditors, pays last expenses, secures assets, and completes the probate process.
Since a will is a legal document, you may need an estate planning attorney to help you draft and execute one. It is a good idea to periodically review your document, as situations change over time.