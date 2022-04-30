TO SUCCESSFULLY MANAGE a portfolio, an investor has two types of decisions to make: when to buy an investment and when to sell it. Often, our emotions get in the way. Examples include holding an investment too long, thus allowing losses to accumulate, as well as selling too soon and missing out on some gains. To help avoid these defeating behaviors, here are some suggestions for deciding when it is time to sell.
Exit strategies
Decide in advance just how far a security’s market price should be permitted to move up or down before it is sold. The maximum upside is the trigger for selling in order to take gains. The maximum downside is the threshold that can be used to limit losses or protect what profits you may already have for the investment. This range can be adjusted as a stock price rises over time.
Rebalancing your portfolio back to the asset allocation you have chosen may force you to take some investment gains off the table. Maybe due to market movements you are overly concentrated in one asset class, and it is time to sell part of an investment to get to the percentage of your portfolio you had originally chosen for the position. It is a good idea to review rebalancing your portfolio periodically.
Rebalancing is a chance to monitor your portfolio allocation and which investments are outside of the targets you have set. Some investors rebalance semi-annually or annually. Be aware that rebalancing too often can increase trading costs.
Maybe your original investment plan no longer fits your goals. For example, retirement is coming soon and you would like a more conservative portfolio. In this case, you might decide it is time to sell some of your riskier positions, such as stocks, and buy safer assets, such as bonds.
There might be investments available that better meet your needs.
Better opportunities have come along. For example, perhaps a closed mutual fund you had wanted to purchase a few years ago finally reopened. If the fund still meets your purchasing criteria, it might make sense to sell an investment and make the purchase.
The investment doesn’t live up to your expectations. Just make sure you compare it to the appropriate peer group before making this decision.
Consider tax loss harvesting. While we wouldn’t suggest having tax implications drive the activity in a portfolio, taxes are a consideration. If you were selling anyway, it might make sense to sell positions trading at a loss in order to offset the gains you were going to incur. Make sure you understand the wash sale rules before buying back a similar asset.
Consider whether or not the fundamentals have changed. For example, if you thought a stock had growth potential but seems to have stalled out, try to determine if the stall is temporary or could be longer term. Research and decide for yourself what fundamentals matter for the investment you have chosen. You might look at price/earnings ratios, the company’s balance sheet, or its management, for example.
You made a mistake. Perhaps you took the time to analyze a stock but later on you discovered an error in the analysis or simply weren’t correct in your assessment. The best solution might be to learn from the error and sell the investment.
Perhaps now is time to sell if you have achieved one of your goals. Your hard work has paid off and you sell the investment to fund a college education or perhaps your own retirement. Maybe you finally have that down payment for a house.
Remember that with selling, the objective is not to time the market but not to be stuck, either. The main point to all of these is not to sell an investment based on emotions but with a well thought-out, reasoned approach. Research and education will help you along the way.