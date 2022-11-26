Ticketing sites

A third-party ticket website breaks down its charges for a pair of tickets to “A Christmas Carol” at the Palace Theatre in Manchester. Purchased from the theater, the same tickets cost $39 each.

 MICHAEL COUSINEAU/UNION LEADER

Where you buy your concert and theater tickets can cost you — sometimes a lot more than the face value.

A pair of $39 balcony seats for the Charles Dickens’ classic “A Christmas Carol” last Friday at Manchester’s Palace Theatre would have cost $86 total, including fees, if purchased on the Palace’s website.