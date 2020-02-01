LONDONDERRY — The owners of Moonlight Meadery in Londonderry are searching for a new and final location that would allow them to expand their production facilities and settle on an agricultural tourist destination.
While they are looking at farms all across southern New Hampshire, they are hoping to stay in Londonderry if possible.
Owner Michael Fairbrother said they’ve been scouting the state from the Concord area south for a farm with 20 to 45 acres where they can build a new 20,000-square-foot production facility and tasting room, and continue operating the agricultural side of the business.
“Ideally, we’d like to stay in New Hampshire,” Fairbrother said. “This is where I was born and bred.”
He said an ideal solution would be if they could purchase Mack’s Apples in Londonderry, an idea they’ve been considering.
“My son had talked about that, and I have been meaning to talk with them,” said farm owner Andy Mack Sr. “What I’m hoping will happen with the farm is that a member of the family will pick it up and make some of those decisions.”
Mack said he has decided not to pass the farm to his son, Andy Mack Jr., and is considering other options now. (See related story below.)
“Mack’s is the model,” Fairbrother said. “We can see how that would work and make it work and really make Londonderry our permanent home.”
Town Manager Kevin Smith said he would love to see Moonlight stay in Londonderry.
“They’ve been a great locally owned business now for about 10 years, and to the extent that they want to grow and expand, we want to work with them to make sure that expansion happens in Londonderry,” Smith said.
But even if Moonlight doesn’t work out a deal with Mack’s, the meadery is looking for something similar.
Right now, the meadery occupies 6,000 square feet of an industrial building at 23 Londonderry Road. They’re currently renting the property and would like to find a place they can own, and that would be more of a tourist location.
“What we lack is ambience,” said Berniece Van Der Berg, Moonlight vice president of sales and marketing.
The meadery is already a stop for a New York tour bus company, and they attract about 10,000 customers to the meadery year round, overall, Van Der Berg said. They would want to continue being an easy-to-reach location, she said.
Fairbrother said he would like to set up beehives at a farm property to harvest some honey and to educate visitors.
Another example of what they hope to create is what Throwback Brewery has set up in North Hampton, he said.
So far, they’ve looked at properties in Deerfield, Auburn, Pembroke and in the Seacoast area.
Fairbrother said they are open to new ideas and would like to hear from farm owners in the area willing to sell, as well as potential investors.
He expects to spend about $1.5 million to $2 million for a property and construction, and he said he is working with the Small Business Administration and Primary Bank to finance it.
“They’ve been extraordinarily helpful,” Fairbrother said of Primary Bank.
Fairbrother said he hopes to settle on a property and start building by the end of September.
He said the meadery is the top producing winery in the state and the only certified organic winery, since it only uses certified organic honey. They produce about 1,000 cases per month on average, and distribute nationally and internationally.
The plan is to increase the production capacity for the mead, but also to add a canning line and a few fermenters so he can start to make his own beer.
Fairbrother said he already has a beer label called Hidden Moon Brewing, which creates some unique beers like an imperial stout braggot, but thus far he’s been contracting other brewers in the area to make the beer for him.
He said he wants to make more interesting beers he likes that are off the beaten path, rather than follow trends like New England IPAs.
“What I’m really good at is understanding what people like,” Fairbrother said.