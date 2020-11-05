Early Bird Farm in Pittsfield

Moonlight Meadery owner Michael Fairbrother plans to buy the Early Bird Farm in Pittsfield, above, and rename it Over the Moon Farmstead.

 Courtesy

Michael Fairbrother, owner of Moonlight Meadery in Londonderry, is buying the 98.3-acre Early Bird Farm in Pittsfield with plans to set up tasting rooms, a nanobrewery, wedding venue and expanded orchards.

Fairbrother said he reached a deal with the landowners on Oct. 31. He plans to purchase the land through an LLC called Over the Moon Farmstead, which is what he will rename the farm.

Thursday, November 05, 2020