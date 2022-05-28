The Moore Center will be honoring Ellie and David Cochran at its annual Garden Party fundraiser on Thursday, June 23, 4 to 6:30 p.m., at the Brady Sullivan Tower, 1750 Elm St.
“Ellie and David represent everything The Moore Center cherishes,” said Janet Bamberg, president and CEO of The Moore Center, in a statement. “Their lifelong commitment to creating opportunities for a good life, not only for their daughter, but for all people with disabilities, is inspiring and has impacted many lives.”
Ellie and David Cochran, who have been married 49 years, became involved with The Moore Center in the 1980s when their daughter was diagnosed with developmental disabilities. Ellie later joined the nonprofit’s board of directors.
The Moore Center holds the Garden Party to raise funds and awareness for the organization’s mission to serve people with intellectual, developmental and personal challenges.
Past honorees include Dianne Mercier, Michael L’Ecuyer, Mike Reed, Dick Anagnost, Ethel and Saul Greenspan, The McIninch Family, Adelaide L. Walker, Frances M. and Richard I. Winneg, Lewis M. Feldstein, James C. Schubert, David P. and Dorothy M. Goodwin, Beverly Arel, Ronald J. Rioux, Brady Sullivan Properties – Arthur Sullivan, Shane Brady and David Brady, Frederick B. Kfoury Jr., Nicholas Vailas, Former Gov. John Lynch and Dr. Susan E. Lynch, Raymond Cote and Dan Cronin.
For more information, including sponsorship opportunities, call 603-206-2722.