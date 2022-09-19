Credit card debt

Mastercard chip credit cards are arranged for a photograph. 

 Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg

More U.S. consumers are saddled with credit-card debts for longer periods of time, according to a survey, struggling to pay down amid high inflation and rising interest rates.

Sixty percent of credit-card debtors say they have been in credit-card debt for at least a year, up from 50% a year ago, CreditCards.com said in a report Monday. The share of those who have been in debt for over two years also increased, to 40% from 32%, according to the online credit-card marketplace.