More Americans than expected filed for state unemployment benefits last week, underscoring churn in a labor market that continues to recover only gradually.
Initial jobless claims in regular state programs totaled 751,000 in the week ended Oct. 31, down from an upwardly revised 758,000 in the prior week, Labor Department data showed Thursday. On an unadjusted basis, the number of applications was little changed.
Nov 5 (Reuters) - Canadian pot producer Canopy Growth Corp on Thursday launched its first cannabidiol (CBD) infused beverage line in Canada, banking on continued demand for cannabis drinks which have gained popularity during coronavirus-related lockdowns.
Airbnb Inc. plans to make its IPO registration public next week, putting it on course for a New York stock market debut in December even as the COVID-19 pandemic intensifies, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
TOKYO - The dollar slipped to its weakest level in more than two years against the yuan and eased against other Asian currencies as Democrat Joe Biden edged closer to the White House in a nail-biting U.S. presidential election.