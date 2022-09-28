U.S. dollar banknotes

A worker counts U.S. dollar banknotes at a currency exchange office in Jakarta, Indonesia, on March 2, 2022. 

 Dimas Ardian/Bloomberg

Ready or not, what your job pays is about to get a lot less private.

California, with its roughly 19 million workers and some of the biggest U.S. companies, Tuesday became the latest state to join a quickly growing nationwide salary transparency movement.