With air travel plummeting due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Delta announced Friday that it is temporarily suspending service to Manchester-Boston Regional Airport and 10 other airports, beginning May 13.
The company announced the halts in 10 markets with more than one Delta-served airport “to allow more frontline employees to minimize COVID-19 exposure risk while customer traffic is low.” In addition to Manchester, it is suspending service to T.F. Green International Airport in Providence.
In a statement, Delta said the changes, which will continue "at least until September," will reduce exposure for Delta employees “while ensuring convenient access to Delta’s network for those who must travel.”
Customers who ordinarily rely on traveling from Manchester and Providence are being directed to Logan International Airport, according to the statement. Delta is extending waived change fees and the flexibility to travel through Sept. 30, 2022, to customers with cancelled travel plans.
In addition to suspending service to 10 markets served by more than one airport, Delta announced it is halting services to Saskatoon International Airport in Saskatchewan, Canada.
The Union Leader previously reported that Manchester-Boston Regional Airport had 95 percent fewer passengers last month than the previous April. Just 7,2000 customers flew in and out of the airport, compared with 152,536 the prior year.
And Tom Malafronte, deputy airport director, recently warned that it could take until the end of June 2022, or perhaps even a year after that, for Manchester to return to pre-pandemic levels of travel.
Employees affected by the closed Delta operations will be provided “pay protection options” through Sept. 30, the company said in a news release.
“The safety of our employees and customers remains our primary focus as we navigate these challenges together,” said Sandy Gordon, Delta's senior vice president for domestic airport operations. “By consolidating operations while customer traffic is low, we can allow more of our people to stay home in accordance with local health guidelines.”