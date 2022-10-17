Grant Yaney and his wife paid down almost all of their credit card debt early in the pandemic, and finally felt like they were getting ahead financially.

But this year they’ve fallen behind again. To keep up with rising expenses these past six months, the Yaneys have opened two new credit cards — and maxed out both, with thousands of dollars in gas and groceries. Now, with interest rates ticking up, they’re facing even higher costs on their ever-growing debt.