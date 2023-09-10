BIZ-ROKU-LAYOFFS-GET

Roku’s company logo is seen in front of Roku headquarters on Nov. 18, 2022, in San Jose, California. Roku announced plans to lay off about 300 employees in the United States, or nearly 10 percent of its workforce.

 Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/TNS

Streaming device maker Roku on Wednesday said it will lay off 10% of its workforce — reportedly cutting about 300 people — in the third round of staff reductions within a year for the San Jose, California-based company.

The company said it continues to evaluate its operations to save costs. It plans to further cut expenses by reducing its office space, removing certain licensed and produced content from its streaming platform, decreasing outside services expenses and limiting its new hires, according to a document filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.