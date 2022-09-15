IRS

The facade of the Internal Revenue Service headquarters in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 20, 2017. 

 Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen highlighted the Biden administration's plans for boosting the Internal Revenue Service, including efforts to dramatically increase the capacity of in-person and call-in support services, and to ramp up audits of top earners.

Congress approved $80 billion in new funding for the tax-collection agency in legislation passed in August, clearing the way for big upgrades in technology, taxpayer services and enforcement that would concentrate on the wealthy and corporations.