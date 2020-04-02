Over only a two-week period, nearly 57,000 Granite Staters have applied for unemployment — a number equal to the combined populations of Londonderry and Rochester.
“April unemployment will break a record,” said Brian Gottlob, director of the state Economic & Labor Market Information Bureau, in an email Thursday.
The spike in fresh jobless claims, resulting from combating the coronavirus pandemic, won’t be reflected in the March unemployment numbers, due out April 14.
Fresh numbers from the federal government Thursday showed 27,454 New Hampshire residents filed for unemployment for the week ending March 28. The feds also revised upward the prior week’s claims by 7,501, setting a weekly record of 29,379 for the week ending March 21.
The state’s previous record of 8.1 percent unemployment was recorded in January 1992 with consistent record-keeping dating back to 1976, according to Laconia economist Russ Thibeault.
The March unemployment and labor force numbers are derived from a monthly survey of households conducted during the week ending March 14 — prior to when the state ordered nonessential businesses closed and asked people to stay at home as much as possible.
“Based on the last two weeks of initial unemployment claims, the state’s unemployment rate could rise to record levels during the next two months,” Thibeault said.
The coronavirus pandemic — which forced businesses to shutter and many people to stay at home — has caused about 10 million Americans in the last two reported weeks to file for unemployment, including a record nearly 6.65 million people just last week.
The number of newly unemployed over the two-week period was three times the total number of jobless Granite Staters in February. The government is allowing more people to qualify for unemployment during the coronavirus crisis, including those who are self-employed.
New Hampshire Employment Security Commissioner George Copadis said in an email his workers “are handling and processing a historic spike in claim volume.”
Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, the state’s weekly record for new claims occurred in December 2001, during a recession, when 4,872 people were filed, according to Copadis. The worst week during the Great Recession saw 4,058 new initial claims in January 2011. State records date back to 1967.
Last week, Gov. Chris Sununu warned the state’s unemployment would worsen.
“They’re going to go higher, and that’s an incredibly scary thought frankly,” Sununu told reporters.
Complications
Documents emailed to new unemployment claimants Thursday said people were required to satisfy certain work requirements to receive benefits, including “you must actively look for work each week.”
But Copadis said that requirement was waived March 17.
“We have had to make significant changes to our system in order to accommodate the many changes that are taking place,” he said.
Some people reported trouble attempting to open a new claim this week.
“Website performance is an issue we are constantly monitoring and improving,” Copadis said.
“The system was slow throughout the day today (Wednesday) after performing quite strong on Sunday through Tuesday,” he said. “Remember, an individual’s problem with the website is not always the fault of the department. An individual could have problems with the reliability and strength of their home internet connection or problems with their smartphone.”
The state maximum weekly unemployment benefit is $427 with the average check around $333.
A federal emergency relief law provides an extra $600 a week to those receiving unemployment, meaning some people will receive more than $1,000 a week.