U.S. stocks rallied after data allayed fears of a supercharged jobs market that would support a more aggressive policy path. Treasury yields ticked lower and a gauge of the dollar declined.

The S&P 500 recovered all of the losses suffered in the previous two days, with more than 95% of its shares advancing albeit in thin holiday trading. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 outperformed, with gains approaching 3%. Tesla climbed more than 9%, with tech giants including Apple, Amazon.com and Microsoft also among the biggest gainers. Asian technology stocks gained earlier amid signs China is easing a regulatory crackdown.