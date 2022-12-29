U.S. stocks rallied after data allayed fears of a supercharged jobs market that would support a more aggressive policy path. Treasury yields ticked lower and a gauge of the dollar declined.
The S&P 500 recovered all of the losses suffered in the previous two days, with more than 95% of its shares advancing albeit in thin holiday trading. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 outperformed, with gains approaching 3%. Tesla climbed more than 9%, with tech giants including Apple, Amazon.com and Microsoft also among the biggest gainers. Asian technology stocks gained earlier amid signs China is easing a regulatory crackdown.
Investors took solace in U.S. jobs data that failed to hold any unwanted surprises, while underscoring the resilience of the labor market in the face of Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary tightening. Initial unemployment claims rose slightly to 225,000, in line with expectations, in the week ended Dec. 24. Continuing claims rose to 1.7 million in the week ended Dec. 17, the most since early February.
The rally is a ray of light as a dismal year for stocks and bonds draws to a close. Global equities have lost a fifth of their value in 2022, the largest decline since 2008 on an annual basis, with tech bearing the brunt of the selloff. An index of global bonds has slumped 16% amid sticky inflation and rising interest rates.
"I'm actually not so afraid of tech," Sylvia Jablonski, CEO and CIO at Defiance ETFs, said on Bloomberg TV. "I do think you're going to see a recovery later in the year in a lot of these stocks and I think that investors are a little bit too afraid of them right now. They're going to miss out on a rebound opportunity in the next let's say 6-9 months."
Stocks are rebounding after a selloff Wednesday as the focus shifted to risks from the spread of Covid-19. The U.S. said it would require inbound airline passengers from China to show a negative Covid-19 test prior to entry. In Italy, health officials said they would test arrivals from China after almost half of passengers on two flights from China to Milan were found to have the virus.
Hong Kong removed limits on gatherings and testing for travelers in a further unwinding of its last major Covid rules, offering a boost to the global economy but also sparking concerns it would amplify inflation pressures and prompt U.S. policy makers to maintain tight monetary settings.
- - -
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
The S&P 500 rose 1.9% as of 12:30 p.m. New York time
The Nasdaq 100 rose 2.6%
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.2%
The MSCI World index rose 1.3%
Currencies
The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.5%
The euro rose 0.5% to $1.0669
The British pound rose 0.3% to $1.2058
The Japanese yen rose 1% to 133.16 per dollar
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin rose 0.6% to $16,617.95
Ether rose 1.1% to $1,199.28
Bonds
The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined five basis points to 3.83%
Germany's 10-year yield declined six basis points to 2.44%
Britain's 10-year yield was little changed at 3.66%
Commodities
West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.5% to $77.81 a barrel
Gold futures rose 0.5% to $1,825.40 an ounce
- - -
This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation. Bloomberg's Richard Henderson, Peyton Forte and Robert Brand contributed to this report.