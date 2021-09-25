Diversity efforts are gaining momentum, but more needs to be done.
Brian Brady shares a common bond with other technology workers: the idea of “high risk, high reward.”
He felt drawn to the tech industry with products such as America Online and Netscape Navigator starting to catch on as he finished up his degree in marketing from the then-New Hampshire College in 1991. Now the college is known as Southern New Hampshire University.
Throughout his 25-year career, he was the first African American hired at several jobs. He spent eight years at Dyn in which he focused on developing business and market opportunities.
“I didn’t feel like I was out of place,” he said. “I just naturally was drawn to technology.”
Much of the day-to-day work in the industry revolves around product development, sales, reducing expenses and revenue. Historically, workplaces wouldn’t be a place to talk about diversity or social issues. A lot changed after the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police and other racial unrest of the past with companies like Amazon, Apple and Google making pledges to promote diversity.
Diversity in the workplace is broad, including disabilities, gender, race, religion and sexual identity.
Brady, who now works as studio operations manager at SNHU’s Inkwell Interactive Studio, said it was often assumed everyone’s voice was heard when it came to the values of a company.
“I think that we could have done so much more in terms of advancing the viewpoints and vision of non-majority players in the room,” Brady said. “It really takes a lot of hard work to really provide a culturally balanced organization and take into account those voices.”
According to the Pew Research Center, Blacks make up 7% and Hispanics 8% of computing jobs.
While women make up 50% of STEM careers, the majority are in health-related fields. Only 25% of those women work in computer occupations, according to the research.
Janelle Gorman, who is chief financial officer at York IE in Manchester, thinks the best way to bring attention to diversity in technology is to have everyone talk about it. She also previously worked at Dyn and later Oracle.
“You see Google and Amazon and some huge companies that have spent an incredible amount of resources and still can’t quite move the needle,” she said. “Those statistics need to be changed by the people who are in tech. It can’t be one person’s job to make the tech industry more inclusive.”
At York IE, the company works to expand its network to reach out to diverse candidates and companies the investment firm works with.
“There are so many smart people out there who we can engage with,” Gorman said. “We are always eager to nurture those relationships.”
The New Hampshire Tech Alliance launched a new nonprofit called the NH Tech Foundation last summer.
The alliance has offered its TechWomen/TechGirls programs for years, but launching the foundation allows the organization to raise money to support the programs highlighting diversity, equity and inclusion. The goal is to hire an employee to oversee the foundation and its mission.
A large goal of the foundation is to promote technology careers to underserved or underrepresented youth and populations, providing resources for entrepreneurs and supporting workforce development initiatives, said Tech Alliance Executive Director Julie Demers.
“It opens up an opportunity for us to fund those initiatives through charitable giving,” she said. It also allows for partnerships with other organizations and apply for grants.
BAE Systems, a defense contractor with multiple locations and thousands of employees in New Hampshire, supports employee resource groups. Some groups across the entire company include women in cybersecurity, gender balance, mental health, disability, LGBTQ+, race and ethnicity.
“We really want to attract talented engineers, but we also want to celebrate who you are as a person when you come to work for BAE Systems,” said Shelley Walcott, a spokeswoman, during a recent tour of the company’s new campus in Manchester.
Along with actively recruiting diverse candidates, Brady said one area of growth can be in the area of retention and development of minorities. Some choose to leave the field to pursue other careers before they have an opportunity to be promoted to leadership positions, he said.
He appreciates the work being done to promote diversity across the tech sector, but says it will take time.
“I just wish more had been done sooner and that we would be looking at the results of that work in 2020 and 2021 rather than starting that work today and trying to see results sooner,” Brady said.