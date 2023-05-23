Women in the workforce

While more women than ever are in the workforce, participation among women 55 and older has been stuck near pandemic-era lows.

 Al Drago/Bloomberg

Three years ago, a global pandemic triggered a so-called “she-cession,” as millions of women lost their jobs or left the workforce to care for loved ones. Now, they’re leading the recovery.

Companies have more women on their payrolls than ever before, in part because of a steady rise in the share of women ages 25 to 54 who are employed or searching for work. The participation rate for that group climbed to a record high of 77.5% in April, surpassing a peak reached in 2000, according to government data going back to the 1940s.