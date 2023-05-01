Young adults

Almost two-thirds of adult Gen Zs -- people who are 26 and younger -- are living paycheck to paycheck, an 8-percentage-point increase from a year earlier. 

 Dreamstime/TNS

The share of young people who struggle to cover everyday bills jumped from a year ago, while that of seniors living paycheck to paycheck leveled off, according to a report.

The survey, conducted by LendingClub Corp. in partnership with industry publication Pymnts.com, shows a widening generation gap in the way Americans are coping with inflation and higher costs of living.