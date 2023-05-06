Cash

An employee counts U.S. one-hundred dollar banknotes at the Hang Seng Bank Ltd. headquarters in Hong Kong, China, on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. China’s holdings of Treasury securities rose for a third month as the Asian nation took on more U.S. government debt amid the trade war between the world’s two biggest economies. 

 Paul Yeung/Bloomberg

Most Americans don't have the financial resources to cover a surprise expense of $400 without taking on debt, according to a new survey.

Just over one-third of respondents said they have cash on hand to cover the expense, and the figure rises to 48% when including those who said they'd use a credit card but pay it off immediately before incurring interest charges, according to a poll conducted by decision intelligence company Morning Consult for Bloomberg News.