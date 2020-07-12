In order for employees to experience intrinsic or self-motivation, research has found that certain innate psychological needs must be satisfied. These internal drives include the need for autonomy (to have a say in how one’s work gets done) and the need for competence (to accomplish one’s objectives and goals).
While these first two needs are, indeed, challenging to fulfill at this time, it could be argued that meeting the third category of need, that for feeling a connectedness or relatedness with one’s colleagues, superordinates, customers and others is an even greater challenge, given the restraints necessarily imposed on us due to the pandemic.
One employee shared his frustration with not being able to see people’s faces, as it created a sense of being disconnected from those in the work environment. Something that had accounted for so much job enjoyment was taken away. This is a person who is a real ambassador for his organization, yet, is just having trouble coping for such a long time with this idea of not being able to see people’s expressions.
He is a very personable guy and it puts a strain on him; psychologically speaking I can understand that. A big part of motivation is connectedness or relatedness and that was taken away from him, in part. And it has been taken away from many of us in most settings. As a result, there is pent-up frustration in the satisfaction of the need for connectedness.
You can also see it in the attitudes of customers who are saying “I’m not doing this anymore. I’m not wearing a mask. I’m just going to go about life.” who are, basically, acting out in defiance at what they are being told to do. This, obviously, is not a good approach, because we are capable, then, of increasing the spread of this disease and many problems could ensue, especially for the most vulnerable in our population.
While many organizations are endeavoring to increase support for their workers, creative approaches to motivation are clearly needed. In this overly-stressed work environment, where smaller workforces are often expected to meet the needs of anxious customers, it’s very difficult to structure jobs where there is some level of flexibility. From a financial standpoint, there is also a need to do more with less. It takes serious resolve to succeed.
As organizations consider remedies for this problem, can a way be cleared for employees to use their particular talents or have their voices heard on procedural matters that affect their daily work, if only on an infrequent basis?
I have seen some workplaces conduct small group staff meetings that were outside, in a remote section of the parking lot, socially distanced, and from all appearances very effective. Perhaps even an announcement of plans to include input from employees, or advising of potential future events being planned that one could look forward to, would help ameliorate frustrations.
Many conspicuous “Heroes Work Here” signs are now displayed at work sites. Maybe there is a place for greater acknowledgement of the sacrifices so many good employees have made of their time and energy during this season. Expressing appreciation, in a genuine manner, with a mention of the specific contributions unique to an individual, can go a long way to boosting workers’ morale.
Employers ought to consider ways to support workers’ encouragement of colleagues. This could be routinized by having performance reviews include a category acknowledging contributions made toward building an edifying, cooperative atmosphere, as well as their willingness to adapt to changing organizational needs related to procedures, extra hours, other flexibility demonstrated, and their readiness to help out during times of need.
One intervention might involve an Employee Appreciation Day or some sort of recognition of what people have done during very trying times; another could include training, for example, to help employees cope with the interactions they have with the customers they are trying to serve.
As managers come up with creative ways to help their staff members feel connected, I expect they will find a surge in intrinsic motivation which could help revitalize their weary workforces.