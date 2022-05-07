MOULTONBOROUGH — Beneath the surface and sometimes in plain view, the machines and processes necessary for modern life in New England thrum along, thanks in part to a company based in the heart of the Lakes Region.
Electrical Installations LLC recently was named the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Jeffrey Butland 2022 Family-Owned Business of the Year for New Hampshire and New England.
Butland award recipients must be family owned and operated, the SBA said, “with a 15-year track record that has been passed on from at least one generation to another.” The company was founded by Charlie and Darlene Fritz and their sons Chuck and John Sr.
The Fritz family will be presented the award Thursday at Manchester Country Club in Bedford.
The Fritz family’s “commitment to quality workmanship and the family’s commitment to their employees is remarkable,” said Amy Bassett, New Hampshire SBA district director, in a prepared statement.
Joined by company mascot Ginger, a cairn terrier, members of the Fritz family recently talked about Electrical Installations, which is well known in the municipal-services industry but less so elsewhere.
Electrical Installations is a systems integrator, designer and installer that specializes in control communications, telemetry and automation for the water and wastewater treatment markets.
Customers include the city of Portsmouth, for which the company has done upgrades at both the Peirce Island and Pease wastewater treatment plants. It is the control systems integrator for Pease’s new $75 million upgrade.
The company was systems integrator and control systems supplier for the Madbury Water Treatment Facility. Since 1990, it has designed and installed upgrades to the Manchester wastewater treatment facility. It did emergency repairs for the town of West Warwick, R.I., after its wastewater treatment plant was overwhelmed by flooding in 2010.
In the Lakes Region, Electrical Installations has worked with the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services on upgrades to the Winnipesaukee River Basin Program wastewater treatment facility in Franklin. Other customers included the cities of Lebanon and Berlin.
In 2021, Electrical Installations had revenues of $10 million, said Charlie Fritz, who recalled starting the company from his garage at the family’s home in Center Harbor.
On the company’s first day of operation — Oct. 5, 1987 — there were four employees, he said. Now there are more than 30.
“In our first year, we made $70,000, if that,” he said.
Jim Fritz Sr. said Electrical Installations is among the largest companies of its kind in New England, installing both electrical and controls systems.
“We started using computer controls before anyone else,” he said, and were among the first companies of its kind to employ fiber-optics and wireless technology to communicate with remote monitoring stations.
While Electrical Installations could be based anywhere, “One of the reasons we stayed in New Hampshire is we’re in the middle of everything,” Jim Fritz Sr. said.
He said the Fritz family was proud and honored to be named the SBA’s Family-Owned Business of the Year for New Hampshire and New England. He and his brother Chuck, who were already co-owners, will now accept even greater responsibilities as their parents step back from the company’s daily operations, he said.
The company works on systems that many people take for granted.
“Our world, in one word, is ‘infrastructure,’” said Charlie Fritz. “People don’t see (it), don’t know it’s there.”