Vail Resorts, the owner of the Mount Sunapee Resort, said this week it is not planning to expand the ski park, though environmental activists are concerned about the unique ecosystem found on the resort’s land, which is technically owned by the state.
Steve Russell, president of Friends of Mount Sunapee, is concerned about the unique ecosystem found in and around the Western Bowl of the park lands that have been earmarked for future development. The forested area is considered an exemplary natural community system which contains an ancient forest.
Michael Fairbrother, owner of Moonlight Meadery in Londonderry, is buying the 98.3-acre Early Bird Farm in Pittsfield with plans to set up tasting rooms, a nanobrewery, wedding venue and expanded orchards.
WASHINGTON -- U.S. employers hired the fewest workers in five months in October, offering the clearest evidence yet that the end of fiscal stimulus and exploding new COVID-19 infections were sapping momentum from the economic recovery.