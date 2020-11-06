Mount Sunapee

Damien Fisher/Union Leader Correspondent

Vail Resorts, the owner of the Mount Sunapee Resort, said this week it is not planning to expand the ski park, though environmental activists are concerned about the unique ecosystem found on the resort’s land, which is technically owned by the state.

Steve Russell, president of Friends of Mount Sunapee, is concerned about the unique ecosystem found in and around the Western Bowl of the park lands that have been earmarked for future development. The forested area is considered an exemplary natural community system which contains an ancient forest.

