The Winnipesaukee Flagship Corp. has acquired the Winnipesaukee Belle, a passenger vessel on Lake Winnipesaukee formerly owned and operated by the Wolfeboro Inn in Wolfeboro.
The two companies mutually agreed that a sale of the vessel would be in the best interest of the local attraction to expand the schedule and service the community in a greater capacity.
“The COVID-19 pandemic presented a number of challenges for the Belle, with staffing and maintenance being a constant struggle,” said Janell LaFleche, general manager of the Wolfeboro Inn, in a press release. “This is a bittersweet moment for us; however, we know the Belle’s best chance for long-term success is under the stewardship of a company that specializes in cruise vessels and is fully equipped with resources to support her operation.”
Jared Maraio, general manager of Mount Washington Cruises, said the company understands those challenges.
“We know we are among the few with the capacity to perform the regular maintenance that is needed for a vessel the size of the Belle, as well as the facility and a talent pool of experienced crew," he said in a statement.
Launched in 1985, the Winnipesaukee Belle is 65 feet long and can accommodate 150 passengers. The vessel will be transported to the Mount Washington Cruises shipyard in Center Harbor, where it will be refurbished. It is expected to return to service in 2025 for her 40th anniversary.
The Winnipesaukee Flagship Corp. operates the M/S Mount Washington, the U.S. Mailboat M/V Sophie C., the Winnipesaukee Spirit, and the M/V Doris E.