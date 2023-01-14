In-N-Out Burger

The flagship In-N-Out Burger is just off Interstate 10 in Baldwin Park, California, and it’s neighbored by a company store and an In-N-Out University. The legendary West Coast burger chain is establishing a presence in Tennessee.

 Christopher Reynolds

The California-based In-N-Out Burger chain announced plans last week for its most eastward expansion to date, with plans to open restaurants and a corporate hub in Tennessee.

“We are very excited to provide Tennesseans with our quality burgers, fries and shakes,” Lynsi Snyder, In-N-Out owner and president, said in a statement. “For many years, we’ve heard requests from our customers in Tennessee to consider opening locations near them, further east than we’ve ever been. ... We very much look forward to serving them in years to come, and becoming part of the wonderful communities in the Volunteer State.”