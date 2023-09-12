Plans for Steeplegate Mall

A developer known for reinventing shopping malls is set to buy the Steeplegate Mall in Concord and plans to tear most of it down in order to build a mixed-use development with apartments, offices, restaurants and shops.

An affiliate of Onyx Partners in Needham, Mass., purchased the adjacent Regal Cinema for $4.7 million in June. The theater is still operating, but that building is also to be torn down as part of the project. The company is in the final stages of purchasing the mall, which opened in 1990, according to the project application.