Andrew Pinard of the Hatbox Theatre walks through the largely empty Steeplegate Mall in Concord in this file photo from February 2022, when the mall's owner announced the closure of all stores that did not have direct exterior entrances. Hatbox remains open.
Onyx Partners plans to tear down most of the Steeplegate Mall in Concord to build an open-air, mixed-use development.
Onyx Partners LTD
As a storefront with an exterior entrance, the Hatbox Theatre is likely to be spared from the closings announced Tuesday by the owners of the Steeplegate Mall in Concord.
A developer known for reinventing shopping malls is set to buy the Steeplegate Mall in Concord and plans to tear most of it down in order to build a mixed-use development with apartments, offices, restaurants and shops.
An affiliate of Onyx Partners in Needham, Mass., purchased the adjacent Regal Cinema for $4.7 million in June. The theater is still operating, but that building is also to be torn down as part of the project. The company is in the final stages of purchasing the mall, which opened in 1990, according to the project application.
The 61,880-square-foot JCPenney anchor store will remain along with a portion of the building that houses Altitude Trampoline Park. The Zoo Health Club is set to move into the former Capital City Charter School spot, according to the plans.
“(The) applicant has started notifying existing tenants of its acquisition of the sites and its redevelopment concepts,” the application reads. “Some leasing tenants desire to remain, and therefore have been incorporated into applicant’s redevelopment planning.”
The plans will be presented to the planning board in October.
Applebees and TD Bank are on separate properties and will remain.
The entire project is in the Gateway Performance District, which allows multifamily residential, day care centers, commercial indoor recreation, fitness centers, healthcare offices, hotels, retail, restaurants, gas stations and bus or taxi passenger stations.
New York-based Namdar Realty Group bought the distressed mall in 2016. The mall was built to house about 60 stores and a food court.
In February 2022, Namdar announced all interior stores would close. Stores with an exterior entrance were allowed to remain open. Businesses that remain include All-Stars Pickleball, Hatbox Theatre and Talbots.
“Steeplegate Mall is at a crucial crossroads in its lifecycle, and management did recently ultimately make the decision to close its interiors in pursuit of an exciting potential project that would include the space currently leased to in-line tenants,” said Jelson Santos, director of operations at Namdar Realty Group in the statement.
The company declined comment Tuesday afternoon.
The plans call for between 478 and 625 apartments across five, three-story buildings.
Multiple buildings will include about 392,000 square feet of retail space. The largest retail building on the plans is 173,000 square feet.
Amenities include a planned park and a trail which will loop around a nearby pond on city land, according to the plans.
Andrew Pinard, founder of Hatbox Theatre, only heard about the plans recently through plans submitted with the city and has not talked with the developer. The theater operates on a month-to-month basis and he hopes a deal can be worked out to stay.
“It depends on the timing,” he said. “It depends on the finances. If I had been talking to the developer this whole time, I could have been fundraising.”
Pinard thinks his theater would fit into the redevelopment.
“Ultimately, that would be beneficial to us and beneficial to them,” he said.
The Sears store at the property closed in 2019 and was most recently used as a state COVID-19 vaccination site.