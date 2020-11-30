Stumble Inn lawsuit

State health officials have announced another local eatery where customers may have been exposed recently to COVID-19: the Stumble Inn Bar and Grill in Londonderry.

 UNION LEADER FILE

The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) said it has identified at least 11 cases of COVID-19 associated with the establishment. As a result, the popular bar and restaurant -- located at 20 Rockingham Road in Londonderry -- has temporarily closed, health officials said Monday night.

