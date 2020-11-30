Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
State health officials have announced another local eatery where customers may have been exposed recently to COVID-19: the Stumble Inn Bar and Grill in Londonderry.
The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) said it has identified at least 11 cases of COVID-19 associated with the establishment. As a result, the popular bar and restaurant -- located at 20 Rockingham Road in Londonderry -- has temporarily closed, health officials said Monday night.
A Ukrainian investor is suing a Ragged Mountain investment program, complaining the Danbury ski resort has spent and not returned a $545,000 investment that he ponied up in 2015 for his part in the EB-5 program, which provides green cards to foreigners who invest heavily in the United States.