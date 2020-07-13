When Whelen Engineering announced Friday it was laying off a significant portion of its staff at the Charlestown plant, leaders throughout the region started to worry.
Albert St. Pierre, chairman of the Charlestown selectboard, said that aside from worrying about the 149 employees and their families laid off from the plant, he realized that the cuts could spell trouble for the town as a whole.
“We’re going to have a discussion about it and look forward to how this will impact people’s ability to pay taxes,” St. Pierre said.
Whelen designs and manufactures warning lights, white illumination lighting, sirens, controllers, and high-powered warning systems for automotive, aviation and mass notification industries. The company announced it is laying off 149 out of 981 employees at the Charlestown plant and another 58 employees from its Chester, Conn., plant, which employed a total of 583 people before the cuts.
The company blamed the layoffs on the economic slowdown in state and local governments, as municipalities continue to react to the COVID-19 recession.
“COVID-19 has created significant financial constraints and has resulted in a reduction in our product demand,” said President and CEO George W. Whelen V in a statement. “To preserve our ability to rebuild when this recession is over, we have been forced to make the difficult but unavoidable decision to reduce our workforce.”
Bob Flint, executive director of the Springfield Regional Development Corp., across the Connecticut River from Charlestown in Vermont, said the current economic atmosphere is fraught with uncertainty.
“Everybody’s nervous about everything right now,” Flint said.
The layoffs have the potential to feed into a vicious cycle of increased unemployment for the region, negative impacts on the tax revenue, and a slowdown of the economic growth that’s already been hit hard by the pandemic, Flint said.
“You can’t pick one thing in isolation,” Flint said.
As businesses like Whelen have less revenue coming in from municipalities, more staff cuts could increase the stress on local budgets.
Claremont City Councilor Nick Kiloski said the layoffs are already making him take a second look at the cost of future city projects.
Since he heard about the layoffs, Koloski has been working the phones to see about getting assistance for the laid-off workers in Claremont, contacting the city’s economic development director as well as members of the New Hampshire congressional delegation.
Charlestown is heading into the budget season, when the selectboard starts collecting data and forming the proposed 2021 budget for town meeting voters to decide. The town already worked on tight margins, and things will likely get tighter, he said.
“We all need to be cautious about it,” St. Pierre said. “We’re already holding off on some purchases because of COVID.”
St. Pierre said the board will look to keep the property tax rate down for the coming budget, but he does not see making cuts to the current budget. St. Pierre is worried about what will happen in the fall, when many Whelen employees would get bonuses.
“They’ve been very generous over the years with the employees,” St. Pierre said.
Flint said the economy will be able to start to recover once business owners see some stability and safety for themselves and their employees. That means more testing for COVID-19, and the availability of adequate personal protective equipment.
“Business owners, first and foremost, want what everyone else wants, health and safety,” Flint said.