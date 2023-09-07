ukraine-spacex

SpaceX founder Elon Musk celebrates after the launch of NASA astronauts to the International Space Station in 2020.

 Washington Post photo by Jonathan Newton

SpaceX cut off Starlink satellite internet service to Ukrainian submarine drones last year just as they were launching an attack on the Russian Black Sea Fleet, according to a new biography of SpaceX founder Elon Musk.

The new details of the previously reported incident underscore how dependent multiple governments have become on a man who controls both a dominant means of high-speed communication and a major platform for public discourse, X.