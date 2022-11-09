Elon Musk held a public meeting with some of Twitter’s largest advertisers and marketing partners on Wednesday, broadcasting his vision for the company and looking to keep the organizations that provide it with most of its revenue from abandoning the platform.

Musk took questions from a vetted group of advertisers on “Twitter Spaces,” a live audio conversation feature on the site that is open to anyone to listen to. Nearly 90,000 people were listening to the session.