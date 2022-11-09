FILE PHOTO: SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks during a conversation with legendary game designer Todd Howard at the E3 gaming convention in Los Angeles

SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks during a conversation with legendary game designer Todd Howard (not pictured) at the E3 gaming convention in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 13, 2019.  

 Mike Blake/REUTERS

Elon Musk held a public meeting with some of Twitter's largest advertisers and marketing partners on Wednesday, broadcasting his vision for the company and looking to keep the organizations that provide it with most of its revenue from abandoning the platform.

Musk took questions from a vetted group of advertisers on "Twitter Spaces," a live audio conversation feature on the site that is open to anyone to listen to. Nearly 90,000 people were listening to the session.