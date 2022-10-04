FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Elon Musk's Twitter profile on smartphone and printed Twitter logos

Elon Musk's Twitter profile is seen on a smartphone placed on printed Twitter logos in this picture illustration taken April 28, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

 DADO RUVIC

Billionaire Elon Musk is proposing to go ahead with his original offer of $44 billion to take Twitter Inc. private, a securities filing showed on Tuesday, signaling an end to a legal battle that could have forced Musk to pay up.

An agreement would put the world's richest person in charge of one of the most influential media platforms and end months of turbulent litigation that damaged Twitter's brand and fed Musk's reputation for erratic behavior.