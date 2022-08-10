Elon Musk has sold millions of Tesla shares in recent days, raising nearly $7 billion, to prepare for the possibility he might be forced to buy a company he no longer wants.

Recent Securities and Exchange Commission filings show Musk sold 7,924,107 shares of his electric-vehicle company Friday through Tuesday for $6.9 billion. The move underscores doubts that Musk can seamlessly back out of the $44 billion deal he announced in April, and it highlights the extent to which Tesla is being dragged into a high-stakes dispute between a leading social media company and the world’s richest man.