Elon Musk has sold millions of Tesla shares in recent days, raising nearly $7 billion, to prepare for the possibility he might be forced to buy a company he no longer wants.
Recent Securities and Exchange Commission filings show Musk sold 7,924,107 shares of his electric-vehicle company Friday through Tuesday for $6.9 billion. The move underscores doubts that Musk can seamlessly back out of the $44 billion deal he announced in April, and it highlights the extent to which Tesla is being dragged into a high-stakes dispute between a leading social media company and the world’s richest man.
Musk is preparing for a contentious court battle with Twitter, which is suing to prevent him from backing out of the deal. Much of Musk’s wealth is tied up in his companies and other investments, and he has been using his Tesla shares toward some of the purchase costs.
Although Musk did not disclose a reason for the stock sale in regulatory filings, he made his motivation clear on Twitter late Tuesday evening: “In the (hopefully unlikely) event that Twitter forces this deal to close andsome equity partners don’t come through, it is important to avoid an emergency sale of Tesla stock,” Musk said in a tweet.
When Musk launched his Twitter takeover in April, he said he saw the platform as a kind of town square that can foster conversation or even prevent international conflicts.
He had planned to finance the takeover with three loans worth $46.5 billion, one of which used his shares in Tesla as collateral. He last sold Tesla shares April 28, at which point he tweeted, “No further TSLA sales planned after today.” But he later backed out of the Twitter deal, citing concern over the proportion of spam or fake accounts on the website.
In court filings, Musk accuses Twitter of misleading his team and investors more broadly about the extent of fake accounts on the platform. He says he grew increasingly concerned as he learned more about the company’s methods for verifying its users, to the point that he could no longer follow through with the deal. These concerns also coincide with economic pressures across the tech industry and a bear market for stocks, pulling Tesla’s share value down 17% since the start of the year.
Twitter is suing him to compel him to complete the transaction. A trial date has been set for October.
Twitter’s attorneys have argued that Musk is cherry-picking numbers, reflecting “his apparent and inappropriate effort to use this litigation to undermine Twitter’s business,” according to a recent filing.
Investors in both Tesla and Twitter seemed to react positively to the news, with the shares gaining 3.6% and 2.7%, respectively, in afternoon trading amid a broader stock market rally. At $44 per share Wednesday, Twitter’s stock price is roughly equal to where it was when Musk offered to buy it for $54.20 a share on April 14.
Some investors view Musk’s Tesla stock sales as a tacit admission that he is likely to lose in court. The wealth management firm Wedbush raised its price target for Twitter from $30 to $50 Thursday.
The chances of a deal are viewed as significantly higher, either by order of the Delaware court or with the two parties coming up with a new agreement to avoid a court showdown, Wedbush senior analyst Dan Ives wrote in a note to investors.
Wall Street is “seeing through this poker move by Musk,” Ives wrote.