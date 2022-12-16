Twitter suspended the accounts of more than half a dozen journalists from CNN, the New York Times, The Washington Post and other outlets Thursday evening, as company owner Elon Musk accused the reporters of posting "basically assassination coordinates" for him and his family.
The Post has seen no evidence that any of the reporters did so.
The suspensions came without warning or initial explanation from Twitter. They took place a day after Twitter changed its policy on sharing "live location information" and suspended an account that had been using public flight data to share Musk's private jet location.
Many of the journalists suspended Thursday, including Washington Post technology reporter Drew Harwell, had been covering that rule change, as well as Musk's claims that he and his family had been endangered by location sharing.
Twitter did not respond to questions about the suspensions. Musk suggested, without evidence, that the journalists had revealed private information about his family, also known as doxxing. "Criticizing me all day long is totally fine, but doxxing my real-time location and endangering my family is not," he tweeted at 9:20 p.m. Thursday.
Harwell had recently asked Musk for comment on a story about the rise of conspiracy theories on Twitter. He discovered he was unable to log into his account or tweet around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
"Harwell was banished from Twitter without warning, process or explanation, following the publications of his accurate reporting about Musk," The Post's executive editor Sally Buzbee said in a statement. "Our journalist should be reinstated immediately."
At least eight other journalists were suspended the same evening. One of them, New York Times technology reporter Ryan Mac, had published an article one day earlier about the suspension of the ElonJet account, which used public data to track the location of Musk's private plane.
CNN reporter Donie O'Sullivan was suspended shortly after posting a tweet about Musk's claim that a "crazy stalker" had chased his young son in Los Angeles, according to screenshots.
Matt Binder, a Mashable reporter, was tweeting about O'Sullivan's suspension when his account also went dark.
Independent journalist Tony Webster's account was also suspended as of Thursday evening. So were the accounts of former MSNBC host Keith Olbermann, Intercept reporter Micah Lee and Voice of America's chief national correspondent Steve Herman, and Aaron Rupar, a Substack writer with nearly 800,000 followers on Twitter.
"It's impossible to square Twitter's free speech aspirations with the purging of critical journalists' accounts," American Civil Liberties Union executive director Anthony D. Romero said in a statement. "The First Amendment protects Musk's right to do this, but it's a terrible decision. Their accounts should be restored immediately."
The account bans were labeled "direction of Ella" in Twitter's internal systems, according to two former employees in contact with Twitter's staff. Ella Irwin, the company's head of trust and safety, has carried out many of Musk's orders since he purchased the company in late October and began upending it rules in the name of what he called "free speech."
A prior suspension was marked "direction of Elon."
Twitter did not respond to questions about the suspensions, but Irwin told the Verge: "Without commenting on any specific accounts, I can confirm that we will suspend any accounts that violate our privacy policies and put other users at risk."
Musk tweeted late Thursday that the suspensions would last a week, although several of the reporters had been informed by Twitter they were banned permanently. Musk also suggested without evidence that the journalists had revealed private information about his family.
"Same doxxing rules apply to 'journalists' as to everyone else," he wrote in another tweet. "They posted my exact real-time location, basically assassination coordinates."
Musk purchased Twitter for $44 billion in late October, and quickly set about undoing many of the previous management's policies against hate speech and misinformation. He has moved to restore former president Donald Trump and other accounts suspended under prior management, saying Twitter's new policy is "freedom of speech but not freedom of reach."
But Musk's Twitter had already banned some high-profile accounts prior to Thursday's apparent purge.
On Wednesday, an account that used publicly available information to display the locations of Musk's private jet, known as @elonjet, was permanently suspended despite a tweet from Musk weeks earlier, saying he would keep it up as part of "my commitment to free speech."
The same day, a new Twitter policy outlawed the sharing of "live location information, including information shared on Twitter directly or links to [. . .] travel routes, actual physical location, or other identifying information that would reveal a person's location, regardless if this information is publicly available."
Many of the journalists suspended Thursday had been covering that rule change, as well as Musk's claims that he and his family had been endangered by location sharing.
None of the tweets from suspended reporters that The Post has reviewed revealed the location of Musk or his family.
Rep. Lori Trahan (D-Mass) wrote on Twitter Thursday night that her staff had met that same day with Twitter officials. "They told us that they're not going to retaliate against independent journalists or researchers who publish criticisms of the platform. Less than 12 hours later, multiple technology reporters have been suspended."
The Committee to Protect Journalists assailed the suspensions in a statement:
"We are concerned about news reports that journalists who have covered recent developments involving Twitter and its owner, Elon Musk, have had their accounts on the platform suspended. If confirmed as retaliation for their work, this would be a serious violation of journalists' right to report the news without fear of reprisal."
A spokesman for the New York Times called the suspensions "questionable and unfortunate" in a statement Thursday night.
"Neither The Times nor Ryan have received any explanation about why this occurred," said Charlie Stadlander. "We hope that all of the journalists' accounts are reinstated and that Twitter provides a satisfying explanation for this action."
In a company statement, CNN called the suspension of O'Sullivan and other reporters "impulsive and unjustified" and that it asked Twitter for an explanation. "We will reevaluate our relationship based on that response."
- - -
The Washington Post's Faiz Siddiqui and Joseph Menn contributed to this report.