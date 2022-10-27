TWITTER-BG

Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Tesla Inc., departs from court for the SolarCity trial in Wilmington, Delaware, on July 12, 2021.  

 Samuel Corum/Bloomberg

Elon Musk told Twitter employees on Wednesday that he doesn't plan to cut 75% of the staff when he takes over the company, according to people familiar with the matter.

Musk, whose $44 billion deal for Twitter is on track to close Friday, denied the previously reported number in an address to employees at the company's San Francisco office, said the people, who declined to be named because the information isn't public.